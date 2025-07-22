Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Livestock and lions make uneasy neighbours: how a fence upgrade helped protect domestic and wild animals in Tanzania

By Jonathan Salerno, Associate Professor, Colorado State University, Colorado State University
Amy Dickman, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, University of Oxford
Kevin Crooks, Professor of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology and Director, Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence, Colorado State University
Rekha Warrier, Postdoctoral Fellow, Colorado State University
Stewart Breck, Carnivore Ecologist, Colorado State University
Protecting livestock in areas where large carnivores (like lions) live is increasingly important as human land use expands, wildlife habitat shrinks, and climatic changes reshape the ways in which humans and wildlife interact. Protecting the carnivores from livestock owners is important too. Intact carnivore populations support more resilient food webs and the ecosystem services they provide.

It’s not easy for people, livestock, and carnivores to live together without conflict, though. One of the best ways to reduce conflict is to protect livestock like cattle and sheep from being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
