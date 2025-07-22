Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing’s ‘plausible deniability’ on arms supply is quickly becoming implausible – and could soon extend to Iran

By Linggong Kong, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Auburn University
Despite Beijing’s claims of neutrality, it may be quietly backing Iran while verbally denying such support, as it has with Russia and Pakistan.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thirty years after Srebrenica, the promise of “never again” rings hollow
~ Sudan is bleeding in silence: A humanitarian crisis the world cannot ignore
~ View from The Hill: How much can Jim Chalmers get out of the economic reform roundtable?
~ Methane leaks from gas pipelines are a hidden source of widespread air pollution
~ One of the biggest microplastic pollution sources isn’t straws or grocery bags – it’s your tires
~ What the world can learn from Uruguay as the global housing crisis deepens
~ Generative AI is coming to the workplace, so I designed a business technology class with AI baked in
~ Imaginary athletes: Creating make-believe teammates, competitors and coaches during play
~ Bangladesh sees small glimmers of economic hope a year after longtime autocrat ousted in people’s revolt
~ EU/China: Joint NGO letter ahead of EU-China Summit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter