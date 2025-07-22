Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU/China: Joint NGO letter ahead of EU-China Summit

By Amnesty International
Dear President Costa, Dear President von der Leyen, We write to urge you to prioritize human rights in the forthcoming European Union (EU)-China Summit to be held in China on July 24-25. At the recent G7 meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a “new China shock,” and urged that G7 members […] The post EU/China: Joint NGO letter ahead of EU-China Summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: How much can Jim Chalmers get out of the economic reform roundtable?
~ Methane leaks from gas pipelines are a hidden source of widespread air pollution
~ One of the biggest microplastic pollution sources isn’t straws or grocery bags – it’s your tires
~ What the world can learn from Uruguay as the global housing crisis deepens
~ Generative AI is coming to the workplace, so I designed a business technology class with AI baked in
~ Imaginary athletes: Creating make-believe teammates, competitors and coaches during play
~ Bangladesh sees small glimmers of economic hope a year after longtime autocrat ousted in people’s revolt
~ Beijing’s ‘plausible deniability’ on arms supply is quickly becoming implausible – and could soon extend to Iran
~ 30 years after Srebrenica, the promise of “never again” rings hollow
~ Syria: Abuses, Humanitarian Emergency Amid Sweida Clashes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter