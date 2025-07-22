Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

30 years after Srebrenica, the promise of “never again” rings hollow

By Amnesty International
Dinushka Disanayake attends the anniversary commemorations of the the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia A week ago, I stood in silence by a graveside and watched as seven coffins were lowered into the soil. But this was no normal funeral. Those being laid to rest had been killed three decades earlier alongside more than 8,300 men […] The post 30 years after Srebrenica, the promise of “never again” rings hollow    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: How much can Jim Chalmers get out of the economic reform roundtable?
~ Methane leaks from gas pipelines are a hidden source of widespread air pollution
~ One of the biggest microplastic pollution sources isn’t straws or grocery bags – it’s your tires
~ What the world can learn from Uruguay as the global housing crisis deepens
~ Generative AI is coming to the workplace, so I designed a business technology class with AI baked in
~ Imaginary athletes: Creating make-believe teammates, competitors and coaches during play
~ Bangladesh sees small glimmers of economic hope a year after longtime autocrat ousted in people’s revolt
~ Beijing’s ‘plausible deniability’ on arms supply is quickly becoming implausible – and could soon extend to Iran
~ EU/China: Joint NGO letter ahead of EU-China Summit
~ Syria: Abuses, Humanitarian Emergency Amid Sweida Clashes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter