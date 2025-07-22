Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Historic deal recognizes the ‘State of New Caledonia’ within France

By Mong Palatino
"This compromise will not fully satisfy anyone. But I am firmly convinced that it allows us to take New Caledonia out of the spiral of violence, uncertainties, and destruction."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa’s police serve the ANC insiders, not the people: here’s how it happened
~ Here’s why 3-person embryos are a breakthrough for science – but not LGBTQ+ families
~ COVID, flu, RSV: how these common viruses are tracking this winter – and how to protect yourself
~ South Australia’s algal bloom may shrink over winter – but this model suggests it will spread to new areas in summer
~ Nepal: Failures over right to housing leaves marginalized groups facing forced evictions and homelessness – New Report
~ Mali: Army, Wagner Group Disappear, Execute Fulani Civilians
~ Kazakhstan: Journalists Denied Accreditation
~ Are screenwriters paid for a product or a service? The definition matters for their workplace rights
~ As female independent MPs descend on parliament, they’re fulfilling the dreams of women across history
~ Suffering in Gaza reaches ‘new depths’ – Australia condemns ‘inhumane killing’ of Palestinians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter