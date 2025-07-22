Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s why 3-person embryos are a breakthrough for science – but not LGBTQ+ families

By Jennifer Power, Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Using cells from a donor egg doesn’t create three ‘parents’. And while DNA is important, it’s not the defining feature of rainbow families.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
