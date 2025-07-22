Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Failures over right to housing leaves marginalized groups facing forced evictions and homelessness – New Report

By Amnesty International
The Nepalese government’s failure to establish a regulatory framework for the Right to Housing Act, coupled with local authorities’ blatant disregard for the law, has resulted in forced evictions that have left hundreds homeless, Amnesty International said in a new report. The report, “’Nowhere to go’: Forced evictions in Nepal”, highlights the devastating impact on […] The post Nepal: Failures over right to housing leaves marginalized groups facing forced evictions and homelessness – New Report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


