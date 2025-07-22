Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Army, Wagner Group Disappear, Execute Fulani Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian fighters from the Wagner Group in northern Mali in an undated photo posted by the French military in 2022. © 2022 French Army via AP Photo Mali’s armed forces and the allied Russia-backed Wagner Group have committed dozens of summary executions and enforced disappearances of ethnic Fulani men since January 2025.The Malian soldiers and Wagner Group fighters accuse the Fulani community of collaborating with Islamist armed groups fighting to control parts of the country.The African Union should ramp up its engagement in Mali to help protect civilians from abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
