Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Journalists Denied Accreditation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry building in Astana, April 21, 2017. © 2017 Болат Шайхинов/Sputnik via AP Photo (Berlin, July 22, 2025) – The decision by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to withhold accreditation from 16 journalists for the Kazakh service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a blatant attack on independent media, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision undermines press freedom in the country and violates Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations. On July 15, 2025, the outlet, Radio Azattyq, reported that the ministry…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
