Are screenwriters paid for a product or a service? The definition matters for their workplace rights

By Kim Goodwin, Lecturer in Arts Management and Human Resources, The University of Melbourne
Kirsten Stevens, Senior Lecturer in Arts and Cultural Management, The University of Melbourne
The film and television sector in Australia employs over 26,000 workers and generated more than A$4.5 billion in income in 2021–22. TV dramas generate a large part of this revenue.

Australian screen workers, including screenwriters, have traditionally been classified by productions as freelancers or contractors. In many cases, this means they have not been paid entitlements most other workers in Australia have access to.
