Human Rights Observatory

Suffering in Gaza reaches ‘new depths’ – Australia condemns ‘inhumane killing’ of Palestinians

By Amra Lee, PhD candidate in Protection of Civilians, Australian National University
Pressure is mounting on Israel to lift all restrictions on food and other emergency supplies, with more than 870 Palestinians having been killed while seeking aid.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
