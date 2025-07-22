New study finds the gender earnings gap could be halved if we reined in the long hours often worked by men
By Lyndall Strazdins, Professor, Australian National University
Liana Leach, Associate Professor in Work-Family-Health Research, Australian National University
Tinh Doan, Research Fellow, Australian National University
A new study of heterosexual couples in Australia and Germany reveals the economic costs to women when their partners work long hours.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 21, 2025