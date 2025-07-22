Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Deliberate Israeli attack on Tehran’s Evin prison must be investigated as a war crime

By Amnesty International
The Israeli military’s deliberate air strikes on Evin prison in Tehran on 23 June 2025 constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and must be criminally investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today, following an in-depth investigation.  Verified video footage, satellite imagery and interviews with eyewitnesses, prisoners’ families and human rights defenders indicate […] The post Iran: Deliberate Israeli attack on Tehran’s Evin prison must be investigated as a war crime  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
