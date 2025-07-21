Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences, says recent study

By Havovi Chichger, Professor, Biomedical Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Found in everything from protein bars to energy drinks, erythritol has long been considered a safe alternative to sugar. But new research suggests this widely used sweetener may be quietly undermining one of the body’s most crucial protective barriers – with potentially serious consequences for heart health and stroke risk.

A recent study from the University of Colorado suggests erythritol may damage cells in the blood-brain barrier, the brain’s security system that keeps out harmful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
