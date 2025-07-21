Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Canada’s economy faces serious challenges, the Indigenous economy offers solutions

By Mylon Ollila, PhD Candidate in Indigenous Economic Policy, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Hugo Asselin, Professeur titulaire, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)

Canada faces economic headwinds due to geopolitical change, including a trade…The Conversation


© The Conversation
