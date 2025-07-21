Tolerance.ca
Pumped up with poison: new research shows many anabolic steroids contain toxic metals

By Timothy Piatkowski, Lecturer in Psychology, Griffith University
A new study shows many steroids used in Australia are mislabeled or laced with toxic metals such as lead and arsenic, exposing people to long-term health risks.The Conversation


