The end of open-plan classrooms: how school design reflects changing ideas in education
By Leon Benade, Professor in the School of Education of Edith Cowan University (ECU), Perth, WA, Edith Cowan University
Alastair Wells, Creative Associate and Lecturer, Faculty of Culture and Society, Auckland University of Technology
Chris Bradbeer, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne
Open-plan classrooms were promoted as a way to encourage collaboration and flexibility in schools. But after 14 years, the government is going back to basics with school design.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 21, 2025