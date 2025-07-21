Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI in universities: How large language models are transforming research

By Ali Shiri, Professor of Information Science & Vice Dean, Faculty of Graduate & Postdoctoral Studies, University of Alberta
Generative AI, especially large language models (LLMs), present exciting and unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges for academic research and scholarship.

As the different versions of LLMs (such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity.ai and Grok) continue to proliferate, academic research is beginning to undergo a significant transformation.

Students, researchers and instructors in higher education need AI literacy knowledge, competencies and skills to address these challenges and risks.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dreams amid the rubble: Gaza’s women speak of homes, loss and hungry children
~ How a popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences
~ Three reasons buffets can be a recipe for a health disaster – and how to keep diners safe
~ Is a ‘nanny state’ a price worth paying to keep the NHS free? The evidence shows it could work
~ Dating app categories could be shaping you more than you know
~ How young people have taken climate justice to the world’s international courts
~ Teenagers aren’t good at spotting misinformation online – research suggests why
~ Rightwing populist Sanseitō party shakes Japan with election surge
~ Are you ageing well? Take the five-part quiz that could help change your future
~ Why it’s not a problem that dinosaurs are sold for millions of dollars – art historian
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter