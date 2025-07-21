Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three reasons buffets can be a recipe for a health disaster – and how to keep diners safe

By Kimon-Andreas Karatzas, Associate Professor of Food Microbiology, Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University of Reading
You pile your plate high at the buffet, savouring the freedom to try a little bit of everything. But while your tastebuds might be celebrating, your gut could be at risk.

From shared serving spoons to lukewarm lasagne, buffets can be a breeding ground for bacteria – and a hotbed for food poisoning. In the UK alone, millions of cases go unreported each year. So what makes buffets so risky, and what can be done to stay safe?

Food poisoning is a serious issue in the UK and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dreams amid the rubble: Gaza’s women speak of homes, loss and hungry children
~ How a popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences
~ AI in universities: How large language models are transforming research
~ Is a ‘nanny state’ a price worth paying to keep the NHS free? The evidence shows it could work
~ Dating app categories could be shaping you more than you know
~ How young people have taken climate justice to the world’s international courts
~ Teenagers aren’t good at spotting misinformation online – research suggests why
~ Rightwing populist Sanseitō party shakes Japan with election surge
~ Are you ageing well? Take the five-part quiz that could help change your future
~ Why it’s not a problem that dinosaurs are sold for millions of dollars – art historian
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter