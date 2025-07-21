Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How young people have taken climate justice to the world’s international courts

By Susan Ann Samuel, PhD Candidate, School of Politics and International Studies, University of Leeds
Youth activist organisations including Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change and World Youth for Climate Justice recently coordinated massive online calls across two different time zones. These two global gatherings were in preparation for a coordinated global youth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
