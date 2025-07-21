Are you ageing well? Take the five-part quiz that could help change your future
By Jitka Vseteckova, Senior Lecturer Health and Social Care, The Open University
Lis Boulton, Visiting Research Fellow, Take Five to Age Well: Empowering the UK towards longer, healthier lives Project, The Open University
Most of us want to enjoy later life feeling strong, connected, and mentally sharp. But how often do we stop to think about whether the things we’re doing right now are helping us get there?
A new quiz – which we have developed as part of the Take Five to Age Well project, a free, expert-led, month-long challenge from The Open University and Age UK – makes it easier, and more empowering, to ask that question, reflect and take action.
Healthy ageing doesn’t depend on just one thing. Research shows…
- Monday, July 21, 2025