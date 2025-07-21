Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it’s not a problem that dinosaurs are sold for millions of dollars – art historian

By Mark Westgarth, Professor, History of the Art Market, University of Leeds
A ceratosaurus fossil has sold for US$30 million in New York, infuriating many dinosaur experts. Here’s why they ought to think again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dreams amid the rubble: Gaza’s women speak of homes, loss and hungry children
~ How a popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences
~ AI in universities: How large language models are transforming research
~ Three reasons buffets can be a recipe for a health disaster – and how to keep diners safe
~ Is a ‘nanny state’ a price worth paying to keep the NHS free? The evidence shows it could work
~ Dating app categories could be shaping you more than you know
~ How young people have taken climate justice to the world’s international courts
~ Teenagers aren’t good at spotting misinformation online – research suggests why
~ Rightwing populist Sanseitō party shakes Japan with election surge
~ Are you ageing well? Take the five-part quiz that could help change your future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter