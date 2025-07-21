Tolerance.ca
I watched a simulated oil spill in the Indian Ocean – here’s how island and coastal countries worked together to avoid disaster

By Kate Sullivan de Estrada, Associate Professor in the International Relations of South Asia, University of Oxford
A security specialist in the Western Indian Ocean sees how countries work together to counter the threat of a massive oil spill.The Conversation


