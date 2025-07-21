Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microbes in deep-sea volcanoes can help scientists learn about early life on Earth, or even life beyond our planet

By James F. Holden, Professor of Microbiology, UMass Amherst
People have long wondered what life was first like on Earth, and if there is life in our solar system beyond our planet. Scientists have reason to believe that some of the moons in our solar system – like Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus – may contain deep, salty liquid oceans under an icy shell. Seafloor volcanoes could heat these moons’ oceans and provide the basic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden history behind every rose blooming this summer
~ I watched a simulated oil spill in the Indian Ocean – here’s how island and coastal countries worked together to avoid disaster
~ BBC Verify largely factchecks international stories – what about UK politics?
~ A potted history of fermented foods – from pickles to kimchi
~ Three types of drought – and why there’s no such thing as a global water crisis
~ How a popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences – new study
~ Filipino sailors dock in Mexico … and help invent tequila?
~ Why is heart cancer so rare? A biologist explains
~ ‘Democratizing space’ is more than just adding new players – it comes with questions around sustainability and sovereignty
~ Comparing ICE to the Gestapo reveals people’s fears for the US – a Holocaust scholar explains why Nazi analogies remain common, yet risky
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter