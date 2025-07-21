Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How mothers supporting mothers can help fill the health care worker shortage gap and other barriers to care

By Sona Dimidjian, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Colorado Boulder
Anahi Collado, Assistant Research Professor of Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder
For generations, women have relied on informal networks of friends, family and neighbors to navigate the complexities of birth and motherhood. Today, research is finally catching up to what generations of women have known: Peer support can be a lifeline.

Despite growing evidence, the unique wisdom and strength that arise when mothers help mothers has been surprisingly under‑explored in the scientific literature, but that’s beginning to change. Peer-delivered programs are beginning to bring together long-standing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
