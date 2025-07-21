Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid fragile ceasefire, violence in southern Syria brings Druze communities’ complex cross-border ties to the fore

By Asher Kaufman, Professor of History and Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
A fragile ceasefire was put in place in southern Syria on July 19, 2025, after days of violence between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes that drew in government forces and prompted Israeli strikes on the capital,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The hidden history behind every rose blooming this summer
~ I watched a simulated oil spill in the Indian Ocean – here’s how island and coastal countries worked together to avoid disaster
~ BBC Verify largely factchecks international stories – what about UK politics?
~ A potted history of fermented foods – from pickles to kimchi
~ Three types of drought – and why there’s no such thing as a global water crisis
~ How a popular sweetener could be damaging your brain’s defences – new study
~ Filipino sailors dock in Mexico … and help invent tequila?
~ Why is heart cancer so rare? A biologist explains
~ ‘Democratizing space’ is more than just adding new players – it comes with questions around sustainability and sovereignty
~ Microbes in deep-sea volcanoes can help scientists learn about early life on Earth, or even life beyond our planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter