Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s minerals are being bartered for security: why it’s a bad idea

By Hanri Mostert, SARChI Chair for Mineral Law in Africa, University of Cape Town
Tracy-Lynn Field, Professor of Environmental and Sustainability Law, University of the Witwatersrand
A US-brokered peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda binds the two African nations to a worrying arrangement: one where a country signs away its mineral resources to a superpower in return for opaque assurances of security.

The peace deal, signed in June 2025, aims to end three decades of conflict between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
