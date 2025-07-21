Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Botswana can escape the hangman

By Amnesty International
By Nkanyiso Mtolo Lesedi Molapisi, a young Motswana woman, faces possible execution in Bangladesh after she was convicted for drug trafficking. Her case has prompted Botswana’s government to act, with diplomatic representatives reportedly appealing for her life and calling for her rights to be protected.  Yet this intervention is in stark contrast to its domestic reality, where […] The post Botswana can escape the hangman appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


