Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Petra’s Bedul Bedouin Community Displaced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bedul women making bread in one of the caves in Stooh al-Nabi Harun Mountain, Jordan. © 2025 Private (Beirut) – The Jordanian government is forcibly evicting the Bedul, a group of Bedouins from Petra, in clear violation of their economic, social, and cultural rights, including their right to housing, Human Rights Watch said today. Jordanian authorities should immediately reverse measures that have made residents’ homes unlivable and should conduct meaningful consultations with the Bedul to secure the community’s consent to any future relocations. To…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
