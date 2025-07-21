Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor to put disclaimer under Mark Latham’s caucus room picture

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a compromise move the portrait of Mark Latham in Labor’s caucus room will have a disclaimer to recognise his life expulsion in 2017.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Botswana can escape the hangman
~ Jordan: Petra’s Bedul Bedouin Community Displaced
~ US: Immigrants Abused in Florida Detention Sites
~ In a world first, The Hague wants to arrest Taliban leaders over their treatment of women – what happens next?
~ Newspoll and Resolve give Labor big leads as parliament resumes after the election
~ How are Australians adapting to climate change? Here are 729 ways
~ Jungle justice: Can Nigeria end the reign of mob violence?
~ Why has a bill to relax foreign investment rules had so little scrutiny?
~ New study peers beneath the skin of iconic lizards to find ‘chainmail’ bone plates – and lots of them
~ How the world’s nuclear watchdog monitors facilities around the world – and what it means that Iran kicked it out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter