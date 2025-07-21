Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Immigrants Abused in Florida Detention Sites

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch Detainees in Florida immigration detention centers are being subjected to inhuman conditions, including denial of medical care, overcrowding, and degrading treatment. At least two recent deaths may have been linked to medical neglect.These are not isolated incidents, but rather the result of a fundamentally broken detention system that is rife with serious abuses.The US government should prioritize community-based alternatives to detention, immediately address the abusive detention conditions, and provide independent oversight…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
