In a world first, The Hague wants to arrest Taliban leaders over their treatment of women – what happens next?

By Yvonne Breitwieser-Faria, Lecturer in Criminal Law and International Law, Curtin University
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Taliban leaders it holds criminally responsible for the persecution of Afghan women and girls.The Conversation


