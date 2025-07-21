How are Australians adapting to climate change? Here are 729 ways
By Tia Brullo, Research Fellow in Climate Change Adaptation, The University of Melbourne
Elissa Waters, Lecturer in Human Geography, Monash University
Jon Barnett, Professor, School of Geography, The University of Melbourne
Sarah Boulter, Associate Professor of Climate Adaptation, University of Tasmania
Find out what Australian governments, industries and local groups are doing to adapt to climate change in this new database. Or add your own entry.
