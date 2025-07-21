Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How the world’s nuclear watchdog monitors facilities around the world – and what it means that Iran kicked it out

By Anna Erickson, Professor of Nuclear and Radiological Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
A nuclear engineer explains how the International Atomic Energy Agency monitors peaceful nuclear programs, and why it’s worrisome that Iran stopped cooperating with the IAEA.The Conversation


