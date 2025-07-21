Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens if I go over or under on my NDIS plan? And what do shorter funding periods mean for me?

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Glenda Bishop, Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Some NDIS participants use all their funds before their plan clicks over, while others don’t use all of theirs. But will shorter funding periods address this?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jungle justice: Can Nigeria end the reign of mob violence?
~ Why has a bill to relax foreign investment rules had so little scrutiny?
~ New study peers beneath the skin of iconic lizards to find ‘chainmail’ bone plates – and lots of them
~ How the world’s nuclear watchdog monitors facilities around the world – and what it means that Iran kicked it out
~ What’s the difference between sperm and semen? And can pre-ejaculate get you pregnant?
~ Dust and deceit: how one lawyer took on Big Asbestos and won
~ Opera Australia gives us a rocking Carmen for the post-#metoo era
~ Your say: week beginning July 21
~ Federal election feel like ages ago? Parliament is now back. Here’s your political refresher
~ Does play belong in primary school? New research suggests teachers are not sure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter