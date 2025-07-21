What happens if I go over or under on my NDIS plan? And what do shorter funding periods mean for me?
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Glenda Bishop, Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Some NDIS participants use all their funds before their plan clicks over, while others don’t use all of theirs. But will shorter funding periods address this?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 20, 2025