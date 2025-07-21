Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between sperm and semen? And can pre-ejaculate get you pregnant?

By Theresa Larkin, Associate Professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Semen, sperm, spunk, cum, ejaculate, pre-cum, seminal fluid. These are just some of the many words we use to describe what comes out of an erect penis.

Some of these terms can be used interchangeably, but they’re not all the same. Do you know the difference?

What is sperm?


Sperm are male reproductive (sex) cells. The word “sperm” can refer to spermatozoon (singular) or spermatozoa (plural).

Sperm are tiny cells with an oval-shaped body and a long tail. They measure just


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
