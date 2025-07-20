Is spinal cord stimulation safe? Does it work? Here’s what you need to know if you have back pain
By Caitlin Jones, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Christopher Maher, Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Spinal cord stimulators are electrical devices that are surgically implanted in the body to treat long-term pain. They have a battery pack and leads that deliver electrical impulses directly to the spinal cord. The devices are thought to work by providing electrical impulses that interfere with how the brain senses pain.
Spinal cord stimulators are mainly used to treat chronic back pain, especially when other less invasive treatments have not worked. They also aim to reduce people’s reliance on risky pain medicines. These include opioids, which research shows are
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 20, 2025