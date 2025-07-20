Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After yet another election, Tasmanians are left wondering what the point of it was

By Robert Hortle, Deputy Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
The poll was brought on by a no-confidence vote. But after delivering a re-hung parliament, Tasmanians don’t seem to have much confidence in their MPs either.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South African university programmes to support black students aren’t working. What needs to be done
~ Boko Haram conflict: Nigeria’s army is failing the widows of dead soldiers
~ Only 3 years left – new study warns the world is running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change
~ Automated surveillance, targeted killings, and AI warfare in Gaza: A conversation with legal scholar Khalil Dewan
~ The first video of Earth’s surface lurching sideways in an earthquake offers new insights into this force of nature
~ Liberals easily win most seats at Tasmanian election, but Labor may form government
~ How the QAnon movement entered mainstream politics – and why the silence on Epstein files matters
~ The quest to localize vaccine manufacturing in Africa
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929–2025
~ Cambodia: Scamming crisis survivors must be protected amid police crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter