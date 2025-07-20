Only 3 years left – new study warns the world is running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change
By Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Debbie Rosen, Research and Innovation Development Manager for the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures, University of Leeds
Planet Earth is living on borrowed time, a new global report reveals. The world must stop burning fossil fuels now and take urgent steps to reduce global warming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 20, 2025