‘People who spent years saving lives are now struggling to survive’ – how we witnessed Trump’s USAID cuts devastate health programmes in Kenya
By Rachael Eastham, Lecturer in Young People's Health Inequalities, Division of Health Research, Lancaster University
Christopher Baguma, Postgraduate Researcher in Public Health, Lancaster University
My phone wouldn’t stop ringing – nurses, social workers, young mothers – all begging for help. ‘I’ve lost my job,’ ‘I have no food,’ ‘What do we do now?’ I felt helpless.
These are the words of Rogers Omollo, founder and CEO of Activate Action – a youth-led non-profit organisation that supports young people with HIV and disabilities in Homa Bay, a town in west Kenya on the shores of Lake Victoria.
As specialists in youth and sexual and reproductive health, we were on a field trip to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 18, 2025