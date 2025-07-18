Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s retreat from science endangers the health of people and the planet

By Scott Glaberman, Associate Professor of Comparative Toxicology, University of Birmingham
H. Christopher Frey, Glenn E. Futrell Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
Tamara Tal, Mechanistic Toxicology Group Leader, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research UFZ and Professor of Integrated Systems Toxicology, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research-UFZ
From detecting pollutants to assessing health risks, the US EPA’s Office of Research and Development has long ensured that environmental decisions are grounded in credible, cutting-edge science.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Scamming crisis survivors must be protected amid police crackdown
~ How the ‘big, beautiful bill’ will deepen the racial wealth gap – a law scholar explains how it reduces poor families’ ability to afford food and health care
~ ‘People who spent years saving lives are now struggling to survive’ – how we witnessed Trump’s USAID cuts devastate health programmes in Kenya
~ Cynthia Erivo will be the most talked about Jesus of 2025 – but women have long retold the gospel
~ A brief art history of adultery
~ It doesn’t have to be welfare versus warfare. Changes that make tax fairer could fund both
~ Exercise could ease symptoms for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) – new study
~ Testosterone gel: what happens if it rubs off on other people
~ Cognitive warfare: why wars without bombs or bullets are a legal blind spot
~ Decoding hints that Xi Jinping may be under pressure to relinquish some of his power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter