The US Environmental Protection Agency’s retreat from science endangers the health of people and the planet
By Scott Glaberman, Associate Professor of Comparative Toxicology, University of Birmingham
H. Christopher Frey, Glenn E. Futrell Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering, North Carolina State University
Tamara Tal, Mechanistic Toxicology Group Leader, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research UFZ and Professor of Integrated Systems Toxicology, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research-UFZ
From detecting pollutants to assessing health risks, the US EPA’s Office of Research and Development has long ensured that environmental decisions are grounded in credible, cutting-edge science.
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 18, 2025