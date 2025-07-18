Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Police Use Excessive Force Against Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angola's Rapid Intervention Force during a protest against the rise in fuel prices and transport costs in Luanda, July 12, 2025. © 2025 Julio Pacheco Ntela/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Angolan police used excessive force and carried out arbitrary arrests while dispersing peaceful protesters in Luanda, the capital, on July 12, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Police unnecessarily fired tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulted protesters, injuring several people. They also detained 17 protesters, some of whom were released only after legal intervention. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
