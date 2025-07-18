Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lions rugby tour: why visual training, including juggling, can be a secret weapon in elite sports

By Zoe Wimshurst, Senior Lecturer of Sport Psychology, Health Sciences University
Much of the pre-series attention on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia has been on injuries, player omissions and personal rivalries.

One of those rivalries involves the Australian sensation Joseph-Akuso Suaalii facing Lions centre player, Sione Tuipulotu, with whom he had a fiery…The Conversation


© The Conversation
