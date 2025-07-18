Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain’s ban on lead ammunition could save tens of thousands of birds from poisoning

By Deborah Pain, Visiting Academic, University of Cambridge; Honorary Professor, University of East Anglia, University of Cambridge
Niels Kanstrup, Wildlife Biologist in the Department of Ecoscience, Aarhus University
Rhys Green, Professor of Conservation Science, University of Cambridge
The UK’s environment minister Emma Hardy has announced a ban on toxic lead ammunition to protect Britain’s countryside. This ban includes the sale and use for hunting of both lead shotgun ammunition (each cartridge of which contains hundreds of small lead pellets called “shot”), used mainly for hunting small game animals like gamebirds, and large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
