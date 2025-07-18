Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going on holiday? What you need to know about taking your meds with you

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
As summer holidays begin, many travellers are packing more than just swimsuits and sunscreen – for millions, medicines are essential. But taking them abroad isn’t always simple. From legal pitfalls to temperature-sensitive drugs, here’s how to travel safely and legally with your medication.

Know the law


Medicines that are legal in the UK can be restricted or even banned in other countries. Having a valid prescription doesn’t guarantee you can take a medicine into another country.

For example, Nurofen Plus, which contains codeine (an opioid painkiller), is prohibited…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghan data leak: how selective state secrecy and cover-ups can harm civilians
~ Lions rugby tour: why visual training, including juggling, can be a secret weapon in elite sports
~ Britain’s ban on lead ammunition could save tens of thousands of birds from poisoning
~ How to understand the row between Angela Rayner and Unite – and what it means for Labour’s relationship with the unions
~ Bluetongue outbreak endangers UK livestock – what you need to know about the virus
~ Going on holiday? Here’s how to make sure your trip is sustainable
~ Automatic voter registration: a huge step forward for democracy – and a chance to bring missing millions into elections
~ Syria crisis: Hundreds killed in ongoing violence, hospitals overwhelmed
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929-2025
~ Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter