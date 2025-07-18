Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to understand the row between Angela Rayner and Unite – and what it means for Labour’s relationship with the unions

By Eric Shaw, Honorary Research Fellow in Politics, University of Stirling
At its recent conference in Brighton, the union Unite voted overwhelmingly to expel deputy prime minister Angela Rayner from membership.

The successful motion denounced the way Birmingham’s Labour council has handled a pay dispute with the city’s bin workers, which, it claimed, involved large pay cuts. The motion also condemned the Labour government for supporting the council.

Rayner was suspended because, in the wordsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghan data leak: how selective state secrecy and cover-ups can harm civilians
~ Lions rugby tour: why visual training, including juggling, can be a secret weapon in elite sports
~ Britain’s ban on lead ammunition could save tens of thousands of birds from poisoning
~ Going on holiday? What you need to know about taking your meds with you
~ Bluetongue outbreak endangers UK livestock – what you need to know about the virus
~ Going on holiday? Here’s how to make sure your trip is sustainable
~ Automatic voter registration: a huge step forward for democracy – and a chance to bring missing millions into elections
~ Syria crisis: Hundreds killed in ongoing violence, hospitals overwhelmed
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929-2025
~ Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter