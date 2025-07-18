Tolerance.ca
Bluetongue outbreak endangers UK livestock – what you need to know about the virus

By Cate Williams, Knowledge Exchange Fellow at Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences, Aberystwyth University
A tiny midge, no bigger than a pinhead, is bringing UK farming to its knees. The culprit? A strain of the bluetongue virus that’s never been seen before.

As of July 1, the whole of England has been classed as an “infected area” due to bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3).

There are movement restrictions and testing in place in Scotland,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
