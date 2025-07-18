Tolerance.ca
Going on holiday? Here’s how to make sure your trip is sustainable

By Sayed Elhoushy, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Queen Mary University of London
Xavier Font, Professor of Sustainability Marketing, University of Surrey
With the rise of sustainable tourism (travelling in a way that minimises harm to the environment, and benefits local communities), words such as “sustainable”, “"eco” and “green” appear on countless holiday brochures. From five-star hotels promoting “eco luxury” to airlines pledging to reduce carbon emissions and destinations making various green claims, sustainability is increasingly being used as a marketing tool.

But with so many green claims…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
