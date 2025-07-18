Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Automatic voter registration: a huge step forward for democracy – and a chance to bring missing millions into elections

By Toby James, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, University of East Anglia
The UK government has announced planned changes to elections which it claims to be “the boldest and most ambitious change to our democracy for decades”. This includes extending the franchise to 16-…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghan data leak: how selective state secrecy and cover-ups can harm civilians
~ Lions rugby tour: why visual training, including juggling, can be a secret weapon in elite sports
~ Britain’s ban on lead ammunition could save tens of thousands of birds from poisoning
~ Going on holiday? What you need to know about taking your meds with you
~ How to understand the row between Angela Rayner and Unite – and what it means for Labour’s relationship with the unions
~ Bluetongue outbreak endangers UK livestock – what you need to know about the virus
~ Going on holiday? Here’s how to make sure your trip is sustainable
~ Syria crisis: Hundreds killed in ongoing violence, hospitals overwhelmed
~ From ‘Stone Age’ treasury boss to National Party Senator: John Stone 1929-2025
~ Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter