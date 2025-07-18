Single-food ‘mono diets’: are they effective, pointless, or just plain dangerous?
By Ana Montero Bravo, Profesora Titular. Grupo USP-CEU de Excelencia “Nutrición para la vida (Nutrition for life)”, ref: E02/0720, Departamento de Ciencias Farmacéuticas y de la Salud, Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad San Pablo-CEU, CEU Universities, Universidad CEU San Pablo
With summer in full swing, many people will be tempted by supposedly miraculous dieting tricks to lose those excess kilos that prevent them from enjoying the perfect physique. Among them are so-called “mono diets”: restrictive regimes that consist of exclusively eating one type of food for a period of time, with the aim of quickly losing weight and “detoxing”.
Popular examples include pineapple, apple, watermelon, peach or artichoke, as well…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 18, 2025